Hot pools set to open in a month

    The Opuke Thermal Pools & Spa should open next month. Photo: Facebook
    The Covid lockdown and supply chain issues have further delayed the opening of Methven’s Opuke Thermal Pools and Spa until mid-November.

    The facility had initially planned to open in August.

    The Opuke experience will offer family hot pools, a kids’ aqua play zone with crazy river and leap of faith plunge pool, adult-exclusive hot pools that include cold plunge pools and sauna, private pools, and a fully-equipped spa facility with a range of therapies.

    A full complement of staff has been brought on board,

    They couldn’t wait to open the doors to the first visitors next month, Opuke general manager James Mattinson said.

    His team included operations manager Coral Booker, guest experience manager Matt Turner, marketing co-ordinator Olivia Attwood and head chef Oliver Luxton, who hails from Methven.

    The Opuke brand is inspired by the mountain backdrop of the 2ha site and draws from the sustainable operations.

    More information and bookings can be found here.

    Ashburton Courier

     

