National anthem honour for Marla

Marla Kavanaugh. Photo: Instagram / marlakavanaugh

An international artist with a strong connection to Canterbury is set to sing the national anthem at the start of the All Blacks game on Saturday.

Marla Kavanaugh and her mum Kathi Craig. Photo: Supplied

Marla Kavanaugh, the daughter of Kathi Craig and stepdaughter of Malcolm Hopwood who have both previously lived in Ashburton, will sing God Defend New Zealand in Māori and English before the game against Fiji in San Diego which kicks off at 2.30pm (NZT).

While her parents were living in Ashburton last year, the Los Angeles-based performer presented a programme at Terrace Croft in Tinwald, alongside her mum, her husband Daniel Rodriguez and local artists.

She also spoke at the Ashburton Regent Cinema preview of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo movie.

Kavanaugh was one of the stars of the 2022 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, together with the New Zealand Army Band.

She has sung the Kiwi anthem several times, including for Sir Peter Jackson during his Academy Award celebrations when he received an Oscar for Lord Of the Rings in Hollywood.

She has also sung the United States national anthem at Madison Square Gardens and at 9/11 commemorations in Central Park, New York.

Kavanaugh said she felt honoured to be able to sing the anthem at an All Blacks match.