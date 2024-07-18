National anthem honour for Marla

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
While her parents were living in Ashburton last year, the Los Angeles-based performer presented a programme at Terrace Croft in Tinwald, alongside her mum, her husband Daniel Rodriguez and local artists.
She also spoke at the Ashburton Regent Cinema preview of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo movie.
Kavanaugh was one of the stars of the 2022 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, together with the New Zealand Army Band.
She has sung the Kiwi anthem several times, including for Sir Peter Jackson during his Academy Award celebrations when he received an Oscar for Lord Of the Rings in Hollywood.
She has also sung the United States national anthem at Madison Square Gardens and at 9/11 commemorations in Central Park, New York.
Kavanaugh said she felt honoured to be able to sing the anthem at an All Blacks match.