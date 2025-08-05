Terry prepares for NYC Marathon

With his legs tucked underneath him, Terry O’Neill prepares for a training session for this year’s New York City Marathon. Inset - Terry competing in the New York City Marathon. PHOTO DELLWYN MOYLAN

An accident in 2013, while helping a mate with some DIY pruning, left Terry O’Neill in a wheelchair. But it hasn’t held him back from his passion for sport, including preparing for the New York City Marathon in November.

This will be the second time the 61-year-old has taken part in the marathon. He completed it in 2005, two years after the fall from a tree that left him with life-changing injuries.

O’Neill said he had wanted to go back and do it again, this time without an incident like on his previous ‘‘run’’, where he crossed the finish line with a flat tyre.

‘‘When I last did the marathon, I borrowed a wheelchair and at six foot it wasn’t quite built for me, so this time I am grateful to ACC who have funded a custom-made chair. The flat tyre I incurred last time was because I kept knocking the valve on the wheel, so with a custom-built chair these types of things have been eliminated,’’ he said.

The annual marathon is 42km long, beginning on Staten Island and taking competitors on a tour of New York, finishing at Central Park.

‘‘When we started off I kept up with everyone, but as many are elite racers they left me behind. At times I had the streets to myself so was able to take in the view,’’ O’Neill said.

He will rise at 4am on the first Sunday in November to get to the start line in time, as wheelchair competitors are the first group to start. The race, which attracts about 50,000 competitors, began in 1970.

In 2005, his time was over three hours. This year, he is aiming to complete it in under three hours. Waiting for him at the finish line will be his partner, who is travelling with him.

‘‘I am currently working on getting as fit as I can, training three days a week,’’ he said.

O’Neill has not let his life changing injury slow him down.

He was an active person prior, enjoying running and rowing. He continues to row using a modified boat, and a rowing machine, along with swimming.

‘‘Keeping active is good for the body but also very good for the mind.’’

He said he felt fortunate to retain the use of his upper body. It means he is able to power his own wheelchair and is pretty independent when it comes to his day-to-day living.

‘‘On my discharge from hospital I came home to living on my own and had to become self sufficient,’’ O’Neill said.

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

He became involved with the international movement Achilles International, which is dedicated to empowering people of all abilities to participate in mainstream athletics.

He also worked with the Spinal Trust to provide peer support to others living with spinal injuries.

‘‘The peer support programme really is a two-way support, just as I help others adjust to life with injuries, others help me too.

“It’s good to connect with others who understand about our fatigue or nerve pain, as they too might be experiencing the same thing.’’

O’Neill found being part of the trust and other activities gave him the motivation to get out of bed in the morning. This had been the case, along with his training, since losing his job about one year ago at the district council where he had worked since before his accident.

To assist with $13,000 required for the New York trip, he is holding fundraising quiz night on August 15 at the Hampstead Rugby Club.

To support Terry O’Neill compete, visit his Givealittle page or buy a ticket for his quiz night on August 15. The quiz starts 7pm at the Hampstead Rugby Club, tickets are $15 each and can be booked via paraforester@gmail.com

By Dellwyn Moylan