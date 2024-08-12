Young musicians ready for 'big day out' at Wolfbrook Arena

Hundreds of budding school musicians will be performing at the Strum, Strike and Blow festival in Christchurch on Thursday.

The event at Wolfbrook Arena from 7pm will feature more than 1200 pupils from 55 schools, playing marimbas, ukuleles and recorders.

Ashburton Intermediate music teacher Dayle Stoliker said up to 50 pupils from the school will attend the festival, with their marimbas - a softer-toned instrument than a xylophone - and ukuleles.

It will include a full-day rehearsal and an evening performance.

"We have got a whole day out where we go in and do a practice, then we will spend the day in town doing various activities, and then we come back for a concert," Stoliker said.

"It’s a big day out."

Year 7 and 8 ukulele players in rehearsal mode. Photo: Ashburton Courier

The pupils will perform five tunes, as well as three mass tunes with other musicians.

There will be various other sources of entertainment during the 75-minute performance, he said.

Stoliker has run the school’s music programme for a year and says it's "quite exciting" to see the kids on their instruments.

"We have been going to recording sessions. We have a music extension group that will form a band of ukuleles, guitars, pianos, drums, marimbas and even recorders," he said.

Stoliker said some of his pupils are beginners, while others have been practising since last year.

"I want them to be part of a musical experience as well," he said.

"If they’re here and they’ve got good singing voices they can go and play the chords that they can and join us in the singing of the tunes."

Teacher Dayle Stoliker gives ukulele instructions to budding musicians. Photo: Ashburton Courier

It will be the second time the school has attended the event but this time it was on a bigger scale.

"It’s a lot of fun and it’s probably twice the size it was last year.

"We’ve really increased our numbers and I’m just excited to keep the music happening for a big event like this," Stoliker said.

Strum, Strike and Blow is an amalgamation of two former Christchurch events - the marimba and the ukulele festivals - and is run by Music Education Canterbury and Christchurch Civic Music Council.

The music caters for all levels of experience and, when performed live at the festival event, is backed by a professional band.