90th Woodend Spring Flower Show about to bloom

The 2022 show. Photo: Woodend Spring Flower Show / Facebook

The 90th edition of the Woodend Spring Flower Show will be held on September 30.

Appropriately it will have a 1930s theme, and there will be some special guests among the blooms at the Woodend Community Centre.

Representatives from the America Daffodil Society will be visiting the show.

There will be an extensive exhibition of daffodils, many shown by well­known New Zealand growers.

Entries are being sought from North Canterbury gardeners to showcase their spring flowers and produce, baking and preserves, and handcrafts, which are open to children and adults.

Entries are free of charge. There is special ‘blokes’ section, as well as photography and a colouring competition.

As the 90th year is celebrated one of the children’s challenges is to decorate their bike or scooter and bring it to the show by 12.30pm for Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon to judge.

For budding florists, a 1930’s bridal bouquet, Spring of 1930’s, and ‘High Tea’ are sections in the decorative section. In the handcraft section, hessian oven cloths, and lavender bags are included.

Victoria sponge, rum balls and shortbread are some of the challenges in the baking section.

There will be devonshire teas and market stalls in the car park, and a prizegiving at 4pm where winners will be presented trophies and prize money.

To encourage children to enter the show a craft morning will be held in the school holidays at the Woodend Community Centre on Wednesday, September 27, from 10am to 12noon.

The cost is $2 per child and all materials are supplied to create a collage, a tinfoil sportsperson, a pinecone animal and a decorated biscuit.

Due to demand, children must register with Val Cotton (03 3128410) or Pam Cleeve (pamjcleeve@gmail.com).

The show opens from 1pm to 4pm. There is a $2 entry fee for adults. Children are free. Schedules and details are available at woodendspringflowershow.weebly.com or on its Facebook page. The show booklet is available here or at libraries, Paws Vets Woodend, sponsors of the colouring competition, and other local businesses. Send to Glenis Everts at gheverts1952@gmail.com