Big box store coming

Artists impression . . . The Harvey Norman Store proposed at Garlick Street, Ravenswood. IMAGE: INFINITY INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

The next branch of the Harvey Norman chain will open in the Ravenswood commercial area.

Infinity Investment Group Holdings Ltd, the Ravenswood developer, has released an aerial artists impression of the proposed new store, and its site to allow residents of Pegasus and Ravenswood, to see where it is going to be built and what it might look like.

Development manager Jerome O’Sullivan says the team is excited to finally announce this news.

‘‘‘To have such an iconic brand joining the Ravenswood central commercial precinct is amazing to say the least.

‘‘The store will have the whole suite of Harvey Norman departments including electrical, computers, small appliances, bedding and furniture.

‘‘To have such a well-known retailer come to our part of the Waimakariri District shows how desirable Ravenswood central has become.’’

Harvey Norman National Development Manager (NZ) Doug Murray, says Harvey Norman is extremely excited at the prospect of opening a new store at Ravenswood Central. ‘‘Ravenswood will be a fantastic location for Harvey Norman and allow us to better serve the growing Waimakariri District.’’

The new Harvey Norman will be located on the eastern side of Garlick Street.

A date will be confirmed soon for construction to begin.