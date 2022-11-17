Extra paddlers needed

Paddlers needed . . . The Waimak Dragon Boat Club is on the look out for new members to crew their boats. PHOTOS: JOHN COSGROVE

The Waimak Dragon Boat Club are looking for a couple of new members to help crew their boats.

Club co-ordinator Marie Childs says they need extra paddlers to help make up numbers in the boats they have.

‘‘Each boat has a crew of 20, including a sweep and a caller.

‘‘We have two mixed teams— the Waimak Attack and the Waimak Vibe — and we need a couple of extra paddlers to help us out this season.’’

She says all the paddlers commit to training once a week until Christmas, then twice a week in January until the season finishes at the end of March.

Their first race is this Sunday, November 20, at Kerrs Reach, and the crews will continue to train and race in Akaroa and Christchurch in the new year as they build up for the nationals being held in Easter.

‘‘It’s good fun and helps to keep you fit,’’ she said.

Many of the team has been with the club for more than five years and Marie says they all enjoy the fun they have and the camaraderie.

‘‘There are 22 people in the boat with you, up close and personal, so you quickly make new friends, and our crew ranges in age from 20 to 81.’’

The Waimak Dragon Boat Club train on the Kaiapoi river each Wednesday evening from 6pm under the watchful eye of coach Rick Smith.

To join the ranks contact Marie at marie. childs1967@gmail.com or at 027-226 6481.