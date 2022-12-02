Food bank demand is increasing

Supplies running low . . . Volunteers Sasha Crawford (left), Jackie Ward and Janice Cassidy sorting through the remaining supplies at Kaiapoi’s food bank in January this year. PHOTO: FILE

North Canterbury’s food banks are struggling to meet demand as Christmas approaches.

Food banks across the Hurunui and Waimakariri districts have seen a significant increase in food parcel requests over the last few months, as the realities of high inflation and the housing crisis kick in.

‘‘The cost of living, in particular food and rent, are the main problems facing our clients,’’ Social Services Waimakariri facilitator Nicki Carter says.

She says the biggest increase is coming from middle income earners struggling with high rents and house prices.

The demand is putting pressure on food banks, which rely on the support of Satisfy Food Rescue and donations from the public and local businesses.

Food Secure North Canterbury was established during the 2020 Covid lockdown, as a collaboration between the Hurunui and Waimakariri councils, food banks and Satisfy Food Rescue.

Satisfy Food Rescue distribution coordinator Michelle Campbell says the Oxford and Districts Lions Club plays a valuable role in supplying fresh produce to distribute as part of the Food Secure North Canterbury network.

Oxford Community Trust co-ordinator Jo Ealam says the support from individuals, local businesses and Satisfy Food Rescue has been invaluable.

‘‘I am grateful for each food bank that can help families in need, no-one should go hungry.’’

The Hurunui district’s three food banks are distributing around 175 boxes of food out to families each month.

This rose to more than 250 during this year’s Covid outbreak.

Satisfy Food Rescue recently established a food hub in Waipara to serve the Hurunui district and reduce the pressure on its Kaiapoi base, thanks to funding sourced from the Ministry of Social Development.

‘‘Our foodbank people are unsung heroes in our community,’’ Hurunui District Council community activator Roger Hornblow says.

Community Wellbeing North Canterbury’s Kaiapoi food bank has distributed more than 1500 food parcels so far this year, compared to 548 last year.

Satisfy Food Rescue processes an average of 22.6 tonnes of food each month or around one tonne a day.

It supports 37 organisations throughout North Canterbury and Christchurch, including food banks, education facilities, community meal providers and community organisations.

The food banks are hoping the Property Brokers ‘Toot for Tucker’ Christmas Food Drive on Tuesday, December 6, in Rangiora, Kaiapoi, Oxford, Woodend and Amberley, will give them the boost they need before the festive season.

Anyone with surplus produce or wanting to donate food to food banks, can contact Krysten at Food Secure North Canterbury on email: foodsecurenorthcanterbury@gmail.com.

Local Democracy Reporter

By DAVID HILL,

Public interest journalism is funded by New Zealand on Air.