History restored and celebrated in North Canterbury

Paul Williams, with Hurunui Mayor Marie Black (centre), with local residents at the official unveiling of the historic gates. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A very special project was given a very special ceremony at Waipara’s Glenmark Reserve last Saturday.

Two very old iron gates from the former Glenmark Station, and gifted to the Waipara Residents and Reserves Association, took centre stage.

They were officially unveiled by Hurunui Mayor Marie Black. The 150­year­old iron gates, which have been given a spruce up, now stand proud at the the entrance to the reserve, complete with two beautifully crafted, sturdy posts.

One gate was supplied by Malcolm and Sally McKenzie, and the other by Ruth Berry.

Mrs Black said a valuable and rich part of history was restored with the unveiling of the project.

She said in the early 1970’s the one way bridge at the Glenmark Church was demolished and pieces of the Glenmark posts were found on the side of the road that goes through the Oak Plantation.

‘‘These were salvaged and stored at John McCaskey’s property. ‘‘We are fortunate that they were saved and stored, and now returned to their former glory which is an integral part of the Glenmark story.’’

Several years ago I purchased the book Moore of Glenmark, the Richest Man in the Land written by David Gee with Herbert Farrant.

‘‘In Chapter 11 it reads: nearing the station, on the corner of Church road, is a large domain dominated by an impressive stand of mature oak trees.

‘‘This was given to the community by Moore’s daughter, Annie. Visitors today pass through the Glenmark estate gates, still flanked by impressive concrete pillars made by Farr.

Moore used another road to and from the mansion and the entry also off Glenmark Drive, andalittle north of the visitors entrance, it is impressive with its concrete pillars.’’

Chair of the Waipara Residents and Reserves Association Paul Williams said the official unveiling of the gates highlighted several years of work at the reserve, and beyond, illustrating the collective spirit of the district.

A post and chain fence has been put up around the reserve, natives had been planted around the reserve and cemetery, and the new entrance way to the reserve was now complete with the opening of the gates.

Acoustic panels had been installed in the pavilion, along withanew wheelchair ramp.

CCTV cameras had been put up around the village, and a wheelchair ramp added to the Memorial Hall. Individuals, local businesses, the Glenmark Lions Club, the Hurunui District Council, Waste Management Ltd, and the Kate Valley Charitable Trust had made it all possible.