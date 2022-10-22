Juniors take to surf

Dusting off . . . Waikuku Surf Life Saving Club life guard Andy MacFarlane gears up for the new season. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

The start of the junior surf life saving volunteer training at the Waikuku Surf Life Saving Club was held last Saturday.

Life guard Andy MacFarlane says despite the blustery condition, there a good number showed up.

‘‘It was great to see a large number of new kids turning up to learn about life saving and what we do here at the club.

‘‘There were people aged from five to over 40 there on Saturday, and despite the water still being pretty cold at the moment, all were keen to start training,’’ he says.

Waikuku Beach Surf Life Saving Club president Duncan Campbell says it was a good first day for junior and nipper training.

‘‘There were close on one hundred kids and new volunteers there undertaking the start of their training phase.

‘‘It is all in preparation for when the club starts actively patrolling at Waikuku Beach from November 11,’’ he says.

Hot and sunny days at the popular North Canterbury beach can see over 1000 people on the beach, and a couple of hundred in the water, making it very busy. To cover this, the club has teams of eight to 12 volunteer life guards on patrol onsite every weekend, public and school holidays for the summer months through to mid March.

‘‘We work very proactively about identifying possible hazards each day and our teams work hard to help others enjoy their time safely on the beach and in the water.

‘‘All we ask of people is to take note of the flags and swim within them for their own safety,’’ says Mr Campbell.