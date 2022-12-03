Lifejacket trade

It is time for North Cantabrians to get out their old lifejackets and take advantage of the New Zealand’s Coastguard Old4New lifejacket upgrade campaign.

The Coastguard’s lifejacket campaign is back this summer following last season’s hiatus due to Covid-19.

Saving lives . . . Members of the Coast Guard's Old 4 New lifejacket upgrade campaign spend time upgrading life jackets in the North Island. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

It is its leading water safety initiative, and aims to remove as many ill-fitting, damaged and old lifejackets from circulation as possible.

It allows people the opportunity to trade in their old lifejackets for a great discount on a range of new, modern, fit-for-purpose Hutchwilco lifejackets.

The roadshow will be in Kaikoura at the South Bay Boat Ramp, from 2pm to 5pm on Monday, December 12.

It moves to the Cheviot Lion’s Picnic area at 22 Hall Street, Cheviot on Tuesday, December 13, from 10am to 2pm.

On Wednesday, December 14, the roadshow pulls into the Hurunui District Council at 66 Carters Road, Amberley, from 10am to 2pm. On Thursday, December 15, it will be at Coastguard North Canterbury at 76A Charles Street, Kaiapoi from 10am to 2pm.

Coastguard chief executive Callum Gillespie says Old4New is a very valuable community initiative which aims to prevent needless drownings.

‘‘We have seen a high number of water-related incidents up and down New Zealand over the past year.

‘‘We know that not wearing lifejackets is one of the most common factors in incidents we attend – something we want to change immediately.’’

Old4New Community Ambassador Lolah Yee sees lifejackets in all sorts of conditions being traded in each year.

‘‘Like all pieces of boating equipment, lifejackets deteriorate and wear over time.

‘‘In fact, some lifejackets that were considered safe some years ago, like the old kapok-filled lifejackets, can be a hazard to you if it gets waterlogged,’’ she says.

Lolah says the Old4New has seen 20,000 boaties trade in their old, damaged or worn lifejackets for discounts on brand new, modern Hutchwilco lifejackets over the past nine years.

If you can’t make it to one of the van locations this year, retailer Boating and Outdoors will once again be offering the Old4New Upgrade in select stores around the country.