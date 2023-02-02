Muscle Madness

Hot and gleaming . . . Just some of the many cars that lined up at the Northern A&P Showgrounds in Rangiora last weekend. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Cars of all shapes, sizes and genres in the hundreds were on show in Rangiora last weekend, at the annual Trillo Metals Muscle Car Madness.

The showgrounds began filling early last Thursday morning as hundreds of cars and caravans flocked to the site as soon as the gates opened.

On Thursday evening it took an hour and a half for the procession of custom cars, hot rods, sports and classic cars to make their way through the streets of Rangiora and Kaiapoi in a street parade.

Despite a downpour overnight Friday, a constant drizzle on Saturday and blue skies on Sunday, thousands of spectators made their way through the gates to view the hordes of cars on display, visit stalls, watch the many bands perform and catch the action at the burnout pad.

Organiser Craig Steere said they had a pretty good crowd over both days.

The 33rd annual event draw in 1400 cars on Saturday amd 700 on Sunday with owners and exhibitors travelling to Rangiora from around the country and many more came to enjoy the onsite camping environment.

‘‘For a couple of days people loved being able to leave the real world hassles behind them, and sit and chat with other like minded people.

‘‘Behind the scenes my great team and I had to do a lot of juggling because of small issues like peforming artists missing flights, and other matters, but we got there in the end,’’ he said.

Rob and Jenni Bingham of Mount Pleasant in Christchurch, say they have been coming with their ‘68 Chev Camero and ‘30 Ford Model A coupe for more than 15 years and always stay on site. ‘‘We didn’t mind the little bit of rain on Friday night and during Saturdays show, it kept the dust down,’’ Rob said. For others like Bruce Goodland of Christchurch it was a chance for him to show off his latest project, a 1948 Chev Fleetliner Aero sedan which he has been working on for two years. ‘‘I got it as a partially finished project car from up north, and have made it into a sleeper car.

‘‘It’s the way I like my custom cars, with a great patina,’’ he said. Garry Black of Nelson has been bringing his 1918 Dodge sportster to the show for almost as long as it has been held. ‘‘I been coming for around 30 years and I love it. There is always a brilliant turnout and a great family atmosphere here.’’ Garry says the show has grown a lot over the years and it’s a great way to catch up with friends and like minded people. Lisa Leeden of Tuahiwi says the camping is a lot of fun at the muscle car madness.

‘‘We have been coming with our cars for the past nine years and we enjoy the experience. ‘‘There is a great crowd here and every one gets on very well,’’ she said. Another group of long term fans were Gary Edwards of Fernside, Richard Prebble of Picton and John Pugh of Greymouth.

The trio have met up every year since the show started. They drove down to the campsite this year in a Model A roadster, aChev Corvette and a Chev Z71 pickup. ‘‘It has changed over the years and got bigger.

‘‘But it’s still a great event to come and meet people and talk about cars’’ said Mr Edwards.