New Canterbury retirement village build delayed

A Villa under construction earlier this year. Photo: Supplied

A retirement village being built in Amberley has been delayed due to troubles with sourcing building supplies.

The Amberley Country Estate, which began construction in February, is being built on 16ha of land in central Amberley.

There will be about 500 people in the village, and 250 villas ranging in size.

Manager Hamish Lamont says the first show villa was meant to be ready in July, but that has been pushed back to as late as early September due to "material delays".

Lamont says there is no date set for the grand opening of the village, but it will be later than intended due to not having the preferred showhome villa completed as soon as they wanted.

"We’ve gone to great efforts to ensure that the villas look as good inside and out as they perform, given their comfort and energy efficiency is of such a high standard."

Lamont says so far the village has been very well received, and they’ve had over 150 enquiries. There has been 13 commitments to buy Villas in under four weeks.

He wants to get those people who have expressed interest in the show village to see it and secure a spot if they want.

A temporary residence facility clubhouse will be opening later in June, which will provide a communal space for residents when they move in.

"This will be a space where the first residents can come and congregate, and meet their new neighbours, enjoy our social get-togethers, play pool in our social lounge or use the Gym."

The site will have a rest-home, hospital and dementia care onsite.

-By Anna Sargent