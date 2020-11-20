'Notorious' road validates community fight for four-lane motorway – MP

Protesters block part of Main North Rd on State Highway 1 earlier this year after a community rally in Woodend's Owen Stalker Park. Photo: Shelley Topp

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey says NZTA’s announcement on SH1 validates the community’s fight for the four-lane Belfast to Pegasus motorway extension, including the Woodend Bypass.

“I’m stunned to hear NZTA has come out this week to call SH1 from Waikuku to Lineside Road ‘one of the most notorious roads in Canterbury.’

“Our community has been telling them this until we’re blue in the face.

“In February, residents packed out my Rally for Woodend with their signs calling on NZTA to address their safety concerns.

“I submitted my petition to the government to not cancel the Belfast to Pegasus four-lane motorway extension, with separated traffic and including the Woodend Bypass. I have repeatedly called on the Transport Minister to come down from Wellington to front our community.

“As a community, we have not stopped calling on the government and NZTA to put the bypass back on the table to make our community safe.

“NZTA has dragged its heels over implementing the safety measures our community has been pleading for. In September we had to stomach the news that the signalised crossing has been kicked out until next year.

“If NZTA says our road is the most notorious in Canterbury, then why are they still denying us our motorway extension and bypass? Where is the sense?” Doocey said.

New permanent speed limits from SH1 Waikuku to Lineside Road will come into effect from Tuesday, December 15, 2020. South of Gressons Road to Pineacres will be reduced to 80km/h.