Proposed landfill concerns Oxford student

By ROBYN BRISTOW

Student concern . . . Olivia Smith is concerned about the impact a proposed landfill at View Hill may have. PHOTO: ROBYN BRISTOW

Olivia has written to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon, an Environment Canterbury (ECan) North Canterbury constituent councillor, and Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey about her concerns.

Woodstock Quarries Ltd has applied for consent for a landfill at 513 Trig Road, View Hill, northwest of Oxford.

The new landfill would be a solid waste management and disposal facility for the disposal of construction and demolition waste, contaminated soils and special wastes.

Olivia says trucks, and heavy machinery travelling to, and working at the proposed landfill site, will cause noise pollution in the country setting.

The trucks would also pose dangers to young children going to, and from, the near by View Hill School, and Oxford Area School, and while they waited atroadsides for buses, and their parents and caregivers to pick them up, says Olivia.

The possibility of toxic liquids such as ammonia, mercury and nitrate, leaching out of the landfill, and finding their way into water supplies, particularly when it rained, is also a huge concern to Olivia.

She says leachates could wash into ‘‘our beautiful streams and rivers, and affect the local forests and wildlife’’.

‘‘It would have a massively negative effect on the Department of Conservation’s efforts too,’’ Olivia says.

Many in the community supported her concerns and many had made a submission.

ECan local councillor, Claire McKay says in response to Olivia’s letter, it is great to see young people showing an interest in the environment and local government.

‘‘As Olivia mentions, Woodstock Quarries Ltd’s proposal is of interest to many in the Oxford community.

‘‘Environment Canterbury staff are still working through the submissions, but some of the themes are in line with Olivia’s concerns and include traffic, noise, amenity and recreational values, and ecological impact.’’

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon applauds Olivia taking up the issue, and is happy to meet with her to discuss the landfill.

‘‘Having local voices heard on this matter is exceptionally important.’’

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey says he shares Olivia’s concerns, and the concerns of the community, for the environment if the proposal were to go ahead.

‘‘Oxford and the surrounding area prides itself on the natural environment, with popular walking tracks, and Department of Conservation land right next to the proposed landfill site.

‘‘I have spoken to many Oxford residents since this proposal came to light, and it is clear the resounding majority are gravely concerned.

‘‘I offered to facilitate a meeting with the applicant and a group from the community, however unfortunately the applicant declined to meet with them,’’ he says.

A two week extension had been granted for submissions after he expressed resident’s concerns to ECan.