Spotlight on after hours healthcare

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey presents a petition to Te Whatu Ora Canterbury's Tracy Maisey calling for after hours healthcare to be fast-tracked in North Canterbury. Photo: David Hill

North Canterbury GPs have been asked to come up with a temporary plan for after hours healthcare to meet a growing demand in the region.

With a permanent urgent care after hours facility in Rangiora still two years away from opening, Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand has invited local practices to come up with an interim plan.

Speaking at a public meeting at the Rangiora Baptist Church hall on Thursday evening, Tracy Maisey, Te Whatu Ora Canterbury's executive director planning, funding and decision support, said she had met with local GPs and paramedic services.

‘‘I left it with them to come back to me with proposals and we will consider them.’’

She said the number of Waimakariri residents using after hours medical services in Christchurch had increased by 17 percent since 2019.

Ms Maisey had earlier received a 3381 signature petition from Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey calling for after hours healthcare in North Canterbury to be fast-tracked.

Mr Doocey reminded the more than 50 people present that the former Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) had promised the community two years ago an after hours facility would be open by late 2022.

‘‘It is exciting that Health NZ announced that GP practices are going to be putting a proposal forward for how after hours services might be delivered,’’ he said after the meeting.

He said he would be keeping in touch with Te Whatu Ora.

If a plan was not in place soon he would go back to the Health Minister for answers.

A previous petition was presented to the CDHB in 2019 calling for after hours healthcare.

The Ministry of Health entered into an agreement with South Link Health Group two years later.

The Good Street Medical Centre and Rangiora Family Doctors approached the CDHB prior to 2019 with a proposal to offer after hours healthcare.

The two practices will merge to form the Rangiora Medical Centre, which will be based on the Rangiora Health Hub site.

South Link Health Group is responsible for funding and constructing the new facility, which will include full radiology services (ultrasound, CT and MRI scans), GP services, a pharmacy, and urgent after hours healthcare. It is expected to open in early 2025.

There have been calls for 24 hour healthcare, but Ms Maisey said there was only one 24 hour GP practice south of Hamilton - the Pegasus 24 Hour Surgery in Christchurch.

• After hours healthcare was available at Durham Health, Rangiora, on Saturdays 9am to 12pm, the Amberley Medical Centre Saturdays and Sundays 9.30am to 12.30pm, and at local pharmacies.

Residents can ring 111 in an emergency, contact their GP to speak to a triage nurse, call Healthline on 0800 611116 for free advice from a nurse, arrange online video consultations with a doctor (for a charge) and can access the Pegasus 24 Hour Surgery.

- By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

Public interest journalism funded through New Zealand on Air.