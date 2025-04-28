Southerners 'not enthusiastic' about pool inspections

It is the pool or spa owner's responsibility to regularly check the compliance of covers, locks, latches and fences. Photo: RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

The cost of getting a pool registered in Invercargill has irked some residents not wanting to pay up.

According to a LGOIMA response from Invercargill City Council, all residential pools were required to be on the council’s pool register and inspected every three years.

But the $245 price tag for completing that task — which covers the inspection and administration — has tested the patience of some.

“Our main challenge is that people are not enthusiastic about having an inspection and do not want to pay for it,” council manager planning and building services Anne Duncan said.

She also highlighted an issue with people not realising their spa was considered a pool, unless it met certain criteria due to size or the type of lid.

The total number of active pools on the council’s register was just 63, with the majority being spas.

In the past year, a total of 24 pools were inspected with two failures.

It was the owner’s responsibility to regularly check the compliance of covers, locks, latches and fences, Duncan said.

At Southland District Council, the cost of a pool inspection was slightly cheaper at $225, with the number of inspections for the year to January 2025 totaling 81.

A lot of pool owners were unaware of requirements, and failed inspections were normally related to pool barriers, a spokesperson said.

“Most of the new pools added to our register are from our inspections within the district rather than people advising council they have a pool."

In the event of a failed inspection — of which there were 40 for the year to January 2025 — next steps included advising the owner what was required, sending reminders, and issuing a notice to fix.

The council’s website said there were an estimated 60,000 in-ground swimming pools and 100,000 small heated pools around the country, with “quite a few” of those in the Southland district.

