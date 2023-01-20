Team NC perform well at Coalgate Games

100m dash . . . Lily Morrison (on the outside right), wins gold. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Gold medal performances by two members of the North Canterbury Track and Field team were the highlight of last weekend’s 2023 South Island Colgate Games.

Along with a silver and two bronze medals, the team of 23 young athletes aged from eight to 13 years also racked up many top ten placings and personal bests (PBs) at the annual inter›club athletics meeting held in Timaru from January 13 to 15, 2023.

North Canterbury Athletic Club (U14) athletics children's team manager, Nikora Jonathan said the team had some very good results from the three days of track and field events at the games.

‘‘The club are very proud of our talented and determined athletes who showed our colours with pride.

The weekend was full of smiles, friendships and fun.

‘‘With just under 1000 athletes competing at this event, it is normal to see athletes find something special within, and reach beyond their personal bests.

‘‘The weekend saw many Pbs surpassed.

‘‘This is the journey our coaching and management team promotes to each of our athletes in their skill development,’’ he said.

Medal results include:

Lily Morrison won a gold medal in the girls 13, 100m dash with a time of 12.95s, a Pb. Alexander Jonathan won a gold medal in the boys 12, 1200m race walk. Zander Greig earned a silver medal in the boys 11, high jump, clearing a Pb height of 1.38m. Farai Musesengwa was a bronze medalist in the boys 11, long jump with a leap of 4.52m. Girls 13, 4x 100m relay team, Sabrina Galilee, Nandi Musesengwa, Lily Morrison and Sophie Paterson, all received bronze medals up against some determined competition. Top eight results include: Sophie Paterson girls 13, high jump, 7th overall. Lily Morrison girls 13, 200m dash, 6th overall. Cody Broderson boys 12, 100m dash, 7th overall and boys 12, 400m dash, 6th overall. Cody Broderson and Isaac Lyon boys 12, 800m, tied 8th overall. Alexander Jonathan boys 12, discus, 8th overall. Farai Musesengwa boys 11, 200m dash, 5th overall and boys 11, 100m dash, 7th overall. Farai Musesengwa boys 11, shot put, 7th overall. Sophie Paterson girls 13, long jump, 7th overall. Jackson Atkinson boys 11, discus, 7th overall and boys 11, shot put, 8th overall. Valentina Davey girls 11, 1200m race walk, 4th overall. Thabi Musesengwa boys 10, 800m, 6th overall. Boys 12 4x 100m relay team, 4th overall. Girls 11 4x 100m relay team, 6th overall. Mixed medley relay team grade 12, 6th overall.

Pennant recipients (ages 7›9yrs)

Elise Fountain girls 8, 3rd place discus. Ruby Cartwright girls 9, 3rd place discus. Sybil Davey girls 9, 2nd place discus, shot put, long jump and 3rd place 60m dash. Maddie Weeks finalist in the girls 9, relay.

The team competes in the Canterbury Club competition this Saturday at the Nga Puna Wai Sports facility in Wigram.