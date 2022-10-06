Tired, sore and proud

Raising over $67,000 to support the Mental Health Foundation made the pain from sore muscles, sleep depravation and overall tiredness, fade into the background for the 88 participants undertaking the Saints Fitness 45x4x48 challenge over the weekend.

Starting from 6pm on Friday evening and running until 6pm on Sunday evening, 48 hours later, the athletes of all ages undertook a variety of sponsored fitness activities to do their part for Mental Health Awareness week.

They would all rouse from their slumbers every four hours and complete 45 minutes of intensive exercise , which could vary from jumping jacks, circuit training, worm lines carrying 25kg loads to pack marches and spin sessions, all through the weekend.

Lined up at the start were firefighters, correction officers, nurses, midwifes, builders and tradies, sports people and many others from all walks of life.

Co›owner of Saints Fitness Ash McConville said it was great to see so many families come down and support their loved ones undertaking the challenge over the weekend.

The participants were divided up into two teams › red and blue › and were given different tasks to complete in the 45 minute period.

They were supported for the 48 hours by a bevy of food suppliers, hair stylists, masseuses and even DJs.

Fellow co›owner Aaron McConville said over 80 businesses were involved in the challenge.

Bex O’Malley and Katrina Hood, both of Rangiora said they had undertaken the challenge to put their minds and bodies to the test.

For many the first pack march was an eye opener.

Ash McConville said for many it was the first time they had ever carried a heavy pack for a distance,.

‘‘Each participant could nominate their weight to carry and some really loaded their bags up, like the firefighters who were carrying over 35kgs each.’’

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey also took part and says he was incredibly humbled to be a part of such an amazing fundraising effort.

‘‘More than $67,000 was raised so a huge congratulations to Ash and Aaron McConville at Saints Fitness for the work they put in to achieve this.’’

He says it’s fair to say his physical stamina could not match his mental stamina,

‘‘After seven consecutive sessions of burpees and other painful exercises my body finally gave in 24 hours into the challenge.

‘‘It certainly gave my kids something to laugh at on Sunday as I was hobbling around the house in pain.

‘‘While I am physically a little worse for wear, I enjoyed the challenge and I know my muscles won’t take long to fully recover from the ordeal,’’ Mr Doocey said.

Participant Alyson Shipley, who attended with her daughter Erica, says the 48 hour challenge went well.

‘‘It was a great team of people taking part and we also had lots of support from the wider community. I think we all had ups and downs. Personally I found the 10pm Saturday session tough going, although I know others really enjoyed that one as our DJ Brendan got a bit of a party atmosphere going.’’

She said her body was sore and tired, but less so than what she had expected when she returned to work on Monday.

She would do it again. ‘‘Overall it was a great experience and for a great cause.’’