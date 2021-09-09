Two men wanted by police after armed robbery at Z Amberley

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Images of the pair show them wearing balaclavas as they enter the service station on the corner of Carters and Courage Rds about 10.18pm.
Armed with a gun, they demanded cash and cigarettes before leaving on foot with a small amount of both.
Everyone was safe and just needed "kindness from people and remember a smile goes a long way".
The attendant is understood to be off work until next week.
The service station remained closed following the incident, but was open for business on Thursday. However, customers were not allowed inside, instead having to pay for their fuel outside or at the pump.
Police also want to speak to anyone who has been offered cigarettes for sale around the time of the robbery.
If you can help, phone 105, or anonymously on 0800 555 111, and quote file number 210909/8284.