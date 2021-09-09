Thursday, 9 September 2021

Two men wanted by police after armed robbery at Z Amberley

    The two men wore balaclavas and were believed to be carrying a firearm. Photo: NZ Police
    Police are looking for two men wanted in connection to an armed robbery at Z Amberley on Wednesday night

    Images of the pair show them wearing balaclavas as they enter the service station on the corner of Carters and Courage Rds about 10.18pm.

    Armed with a gun, they demanded cash and cigarettes before leaving on foot with a small amount of both.

    Photo: NZ police
    A Z Amberley staff member who turned up to work for the 11pm shift said on Facebook the attendant on duty during the robbery was shaken up, but okay.

    Everyone was safe and just needed "kindness from people and remember a smile goes a long way".

    The attendant is understood to be off work until next week.

    The service station remained closed following the incident, but was open for business on Thursday. However, customers were not allowed inside, instead having to pay for their fuel outside or at the pump.

    Z Amberley. Photo: Supplied
    Police were at the scene for much of Thursday morning and on Thursday night they  asked the Amberley community for help to identify the men.

    Police also want to speak to anyone who has been offered cigarettes for sale around the time of the robbery.

    If you can help, phone 105, or anonymously on 0800 555 111, and quote file number 210909/8284.


     

