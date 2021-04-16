Serious injuries after truck crash in North Canterbury

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person had to be airlifted to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries on Thursday night after a crash involving a truck in North Canterbury.
A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 7 between Hanmer Springs and Leslie Hills Rds about 8.15pm.
She said the incident involved a truck and one person.
A section of the highway was temporarily closed but re-opened on Friday morning.