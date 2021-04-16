Friday, 16 April 2021

Serious injuries after truck crash in North Canterbury

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    A person had to be airlifted to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries on Thursday night after a crash involving a truck in North Canterbury.

    A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 7 between Hanmer Springs and Leslie Hills Rds about 8.15pm.

    She said the incident involved a truck and one person.

    A section of the highway was temporarily closed but re-opened on Friday morning.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter