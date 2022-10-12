Big blaze on property where gang shooting took place

Severe damage was caused to a large shed on a property where a gang-related shooting took place two months ago.

The shed, believed to be a workshop, at the Maddisons Rd address caught fire at 9.50pm on Sunday.

Firefighters fought to contain the blaze for nearly three hours.

The cause of the fire was still being investigated.

Four fire trucks and four tankers from across Canterbury were called to the blaze, which was finally contained by about 12.30am.

The fire completely destroyed the shed at the rear of the Maddisons Rd property. Photo: Geoff Sloan

One firefighter had to be treated for heat exhaustion.

Another crew remained at the scene on Monday morning to dampen some hot spots.

The site was in the news three months ago when a man was shot in early July.

Police arrested two men with gang affiliations in the days after the incident.

The blaze on Sunday night took firefighters about three hours to contain. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A 31-year-old Mongols MC affiliate was charged with wounding with intent to cause grevious bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He pleaded not guilty and elected a trial by jury.

He is next due to appear in Christchurch District Court on December 15.

A neighbour near the property said the fire was "not a nice wake-up call for us".

They were evacuated for about an hour but returned to their home quite quickly.

When asked if the building was unoccupied, she said she had not seen any activity for a while and thought whoever lived there had moved out.