Thursday, 13 May 2021

Caught on camera: Rolleston dairy burglars sought by police

    If you recognise these offenders, phone police on 347 9248 and quote file number 210507/7586. Image: Supplied
    Police are looking for the burglars who smashed their way through the front doors of On The Spot Dairy on Chaucer St in Rolleston last week.

    Security camera footage from inside the premises shows two male offenders, wearing dark clothing, breaking into the shop at about 2.40am on May 7.

    It also identified their vehicle outside - a stolen Nissan Tiida, registration LMB193.

    Senior Sergeant Dean Harker said the offenders tried to break into the store’s cigarette cabinet, but were unsuccessful.

    Police provided still images of the store’s CCTV footage, and want anyone who may recognise the offenders, their distinctive clothing, or the vehicle, to phone them on 347 9248 and quote file number 210507/7586.

