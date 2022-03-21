Extra cost of Rolleston park project to be met by ratepayers

Foster Park. Photo: Selwyn District Council

Ratepayers are picking up part of the tab for an additional $85,000 plus GST for Foster Park’s $4.2 million artificial turfs project.

Selwyn district councillors approved the additional funds at their last fortnightly meeting after questioning senior staff.

Council group manager property Douglas Marshall told them the extra was required due to a number of issues encountered during the project. It would take the cost to $4,289,858.

Issues at the Rolleston site, currently under development between Broadlands Drive, Goulds Rd and Dynes Rd, included earthworks relating to topsoil depth, permeability, and the presence of a layer of clay, and fire egress design.

With regard to the latter, design changes needed to be made to ensure fire egress requirements could be met at both the turfs and neighbouring Selwyn Sports Centre.

“In the end they are reasonably minor items but they do add up financially, unfortunately,” Marshall said.

The extra was not budgeted for in project funding, so would come from user charges and district targeted reserve rate.

The project has been on schedule for completion by the winter sports season, but the variations required would likely incur a delay of about two weeks.