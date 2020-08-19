Few young drivers caught breaching licence conditions in campaign

Senior constable Scott Mclachlan outside Rolleston College. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Police say catching just two young drivers breaching their licence conditions as part of a new campaign in the Selwyn district is a good start.

Senior Constable Scott Mclachlan said he has been happy with the results since the campaign launched last Monday.

“It is good that we are not getting a lot of stops of kids breaching their licences.”

Of the two police had caught, one of them was a female who was driving on a learner licence with no supervisor or L plates in place.

“It was quite obvious she was not a confident driver, which is what drew my attention to her.”

The other offender was a male who was also on a learner licence and was carrying passengers.

Both of the drivers will be sent letters to attend a seminar planned for later in the year, instead of being given tickets.

“The passengers in the vehicle will also be asked to attend, as if you are a passenger to someone on a learner licence, you are more than likely going to be aiding and abetting, so you’re basically committing the same offence as the driver.”

Mclachlan said police found no drivers in breach of their licence conditions during patrols at Darfield and Lincoln high schools on Monday morning.

“I have not been disappointed is how I would describe it. It is good that we are not getting a lot of stops of kids breaching their licences.”

More patrols are planned, mainly in the mornings and lunchtimes, until the second week of October when the campaign will end.

Rather than being fined, drivers caught breaching their licences will instead be invited to an educational seminar.

‘If they attend and they take on board the presentation then we won’t issue a fine and demerit points.

“If they decline to show up then they will get a ticket which will be dated back to when they were dealt with.”

Young people breaching the conditions of their licence is a problem in the district, Mclachlan said.

“It is a problem all over the country. We have a limited number of staff who are in a position to be able to respond regularly and keep on top of that kind of offending.”