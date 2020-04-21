Fur real: Cat strolls around town on his lead

Ochki regularly goes for walks with his family. Photo: Amanda Mulvena

Ockhi the cat loves to join his family on walks around his small Canterbury hometown.

Amanda and Matt Mulvena take their mostly indoor two-year-old Bengal cat with them on their regular walks around Rolleston.

Mrs Mulvena said their feline companion tends to attract a lot of attention in the community.

"Most people think he is a dog at first until they look again.

Ochki the cat and Matt Mulvena. Photo: Amanda Mulvena.

"He usually gets lots of pats, too, which he loves - not at the moment with the lockdown, though," she said.

Ockhi is usually taken to the Halswell Quarry or the beach, but he has had to settle for walks much closer to home over the past month.

"He has also come with us on road trips down to central Otago to visit our family (before the lockdown)."

Ochki loves the exercise. Photo: Amanda Mulvena.