Golfers chip-in for new community patrol car

The Malvern Community Patrol is fundraising for a new vehicle. Photo: Supplied

Chairman Errol Ashby said the organisation had been served by its current patrol car, a 2015 Nissan X-Trail, for about five years. And it was now time to upgrade.

"It has gone extremely well, it has been a good car, it has not given us any problems," Ashby said.

The car was bought with the help of about $18,000 raised at the Malvern Lions Club annual charity golf tournament, and now the same event is set to take place today to raise funds for the replacement car.

Patrol volunteers use the patrol vehicle in the Malvern area three nights per week, covering Darfield, Kirwee, Sheffield, Springfield, Hororata, Coalgate, Glentunnel and Whitecliffs.

Ashby said the new car would inherit the current vehicle’s personalised number plates, which say CPNZ4U, meaning Community Patrols of New Zealand for you.

He said some funds had already been raised for the new car.

It was unknown how much it would cost at this stage, but the current car had cost more than $30,000.

The Malvern Lions annual charity golf tournament will be held at Greendale on Thursday.

Convener Hamish Milner said he was expecting up to 120 entrants. The tournament was one of the bigger events held by the Malvern Lions each year.