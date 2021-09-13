High demand for Covid vaccinations, pop-up clinic opening in Rolleston

Photo: File image

Medical centres in Selwyn are welcoming more Covid-19 vaccination clinics in the district to keep up with the high demand.

As of last week more than 12,000 people in Selwyn had received both their first and second doses.

More than 15,900 people had received their first dose, and another 11,339 are booked in for their first dose.

The Canterbury District Health Board has six clinics in the district, at medical centres in Leeston, Rolleston, Lincoln, West Melton, and a pharmacy in Rolleston.

Ralph La Salle.

Acting senior responsible officer for the Covid-19 response, Ralph La Salle, said there continued to be “incredibly high” demand throughout Canterbury, which was encouraging.

“We’re adding more clinics and more appointments to BookMyVaccine, the national booking system, all the time,” he said.

This would likely include further clinics in Selwyn, in order to reach the district’s population.

A new pop-up clinic is due to open at the Rolleston Community Centre on Thursday. The Rolleston Filipino Pop-up Vaccination Clinic is an initiative of Pinoy CARES Canterbury, a non-profit organisation promoting Filipino culture and values.

The organisation has teamed up with the Philippine Chaplaincy Dioceses of Christchurch, Selwyn District Council, the CDHB and Pegasus Health to open the clinic, which will be followed by a second clinic six weeks later for patients to get their second jab.

A clinic spokesperson from the Filipino community told Selwyn Times the clinic will be available to everyone, not just members of the Filipino community. Anyone wanting to book can fill out an online form available at the Pinoy CARES Canterbury Facebook page.

Rolleston Medical Centre practice manager Vicki Bool welcomed the initiative to hold the pop-up clinic, as medical centres in the district work hard to meet demand.

"The more clinics everyone does, the better," Bool said.

However, the number of vaccinations dispensed at medical centres and pharmacies is limited by supplies.

Bool said last week Rolleston Medical Centre was fully booked as soon as it opened its clinics in late August.

Unlike some medical centres, it had opened up its bookings to everyone, not only enrolled patients.

"We were fully booked until the end of October within two days," she said.

The centre is administering vaccinations two days a week, and is only taking bookings through the nationwide BookMyVaccine website. Ideally, it would like to increase the number of days per week and take more bookings, however, it needed more vaccines to do so.

"We would like to do more clinics when there’s more vaccine availability," Bool said.

La Salle acknowledged the exceptional work of vaccination teams across the region.

"They’re working incredibly hard to get as many people vaccinated as possible," he said.

In Canterbury, more than 241,000 people had received their first dose as of last week, and more than 118,000 had received their second. More than 359,000 vaccinations have been provided in Canterbury. So far, more than 90 clinics are providing vaccinations throughout Canterbury.

Everyone aged 12 and over can now book a vaccination appointment at any time.