Invisible road sparks safety concerns for nearby resident

    Gary Doyle says people do not know to watch for traffic on the section of Weedons Rd he lives on...
    Gary Doyle says people do not know to watch for traffic on the section of Weedons Rd he lives on because it is not included in a sign on the overbridge. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Improvements will be made to signage on the Weedons overbridge near the Southern Motorway due to health and safety concerns.

    It comes after Weedons resident Gary Doyle made a complaint to the contractors, Downer and McConnell Dowell, about the issue.

    He said if you are travelling down the Weedons Rd overbridge toward Lincoln, there is a roundabout sign that shows a road going straight, and one to the right.

    What the sign does not show is a section of Weedons Rd, where Doyle lives, that connects to the left of the roundabout.

    Gary Doyle. Photo: Supplied
    “Anyone coming down to the roundabout is not expecting to have someone slowing right down, virtually to a stop, to make a very hard left-hand turn to get onto that road.’’

    Doyle also said if traffic is coming around the roundabout from the other direction, drivers are expecting it to go straight ahead, but instead it cuts right across in front of them.

    “My wife and I have nearly been T-boned by other vehicles.

    “It is a real health and safety issue in my opinion.”

    NZTA figures show there have been no crashes at the roundabout since it was completed last year.

    Elizabeth Emery is the stakeholder liaison manager of the Downer and McConnell Dowell joint venture team.

    She said: “The detailed design went through a safety audit process, undertaken by a team of independent road safety experts, at the detailed design stage of the project and was considered to be safe.

    “A further ‘safety audit’ will be undertaken on completion of construction to ensure an acceptable road safety standard has been achieved.”

    Emery said they have been asked by a resident to modify signage and road markings so motorists can identify the road.

    “We are nearing completion of a proposal for this. Once this process is completed we intend to implement these signage and road marking changes.”

    They expect the changes to be made within six to eight weeks, she said.

     

     

