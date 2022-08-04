Lincoln Voice lodges appeal against 1710-section development

Lincoln residents opposed to the Plan Change 69 Lincoln South 1710-section development are lodging their appeal against the plan change today.

New housing intensification rules could hypothetically see Lincoln South have up to three times more homes than initially planned, however this is unlikely as Carter Group wants to keep it as a low density development.

Lincoln Voice spokesperson Denise Carrick said this commitment from Carters was at least some small comfort that multiple dwellings of multiple storeys would not be constructed on what is now rural land.

“Nevertheless, Lincoln Voice will continue with our appeal to the Environment Court, as whether 1700 or 5100 houses occupy the land, the irreversible loss of scarce, highly productive soils remains,” Carrick said.

The appeal would be lodged today, prior to the closing date tomorrow. As of Monday, Lincoln Voice had raised $11,276 towards its overall goal of $150,000 to fight the plan change in the Environment Court.

Carter Group director Tim Carter has given an assurance the 1710-section subdivision will be restricted to one dwelling per section.

He said Carter Group’s vision for Lincoln South was to be “the low-density area of Lincoln.”

“The medium density housing provisions, in our view, will potentially change the character of everywhere in Lincoln except Lincoln South,” Carter said.

The specific conditions of PC69 mean it can not develop beyond 1710 households without an Integrated Transport Assessment to assess the transport effects of any development beyond this level. However, Carter Group has no plans to pursue such an assessment.

Other plan changes to be included in the proposed district plan variation, as they have recently had a decision made on them by the district council, are P68 and PC72 in Prebbleton, and PC71, PC73, PC75, PC76 and PC78 in Rolleston.