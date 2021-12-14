Prebbleton residents oppose zone change to allow 820 residential homes

The proposed 67ha site on Hamptons Rd. Image: Supplied

Prebbleton residents are generally opposed to a Hamptons Rd zone change application that would allow about 820 residential homes, submissions show.

The Selwyn District Council has released a summary of submissions for Plan Change 68 as it calls for further submissions, which close on December 15.

Thirty-eight submitters made 118 submission points, of which 105 - or 89 per cent - were either opposed or opposed in part.

Only eight either supported, or supported in part, the plan change, while five neither supported nor opposed it.

Residents’ concerns included loss of urban form and rural character, pressure on infrastructure and increased traffic.

Christchurch City Council, Environment Canterbury and the Ministry of Education opposed the application, with the latter saying the development would increase traffic congestion and the applicant had not allocated a site for a school.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency neither supported nor opposed the application.

But NZTA had concerns, including that the 67ha was outside a projected infrastructure boundary, meaning the developer should consider the need for more roads and public transport.

PC68, from Urban Holdings Ltd, Suburban Estates Ltd and Cairnbrae Developments Ltd, is the largest of three zone change applications before the district council for the Prebbleton area.

The remaining two are PC72, for 290 sections, and PC78, for 400 sections. If all of the plan changes went ahead it would increase the size of Prebbleton by 80 per cent.