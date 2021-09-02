'Pretty sad really': Illegal dumping during lockdown riles up resident

Household items dumped on Kettlewell Dr in the Templeton area during the level 4 lockdown last week. Photo: Supplied

Tractor tyres, a microwave and car seats are just some of the items ditched on the roadside in a recent spate of illegal dumping near Christchurch.

West Melton resident Diana said she is irritated with people continuously using Kettlewell Dr in Templeton as a dumping ground.

"It happens all the time," she said.

"[Last week] it was four nights in a row the people dumped rubbish."

This was an increase on the usual average of about once per week, which she would observe while walking her dog in the mornings.

"It's a country road, they wait till it's dark and go dump it ... it's pretty sad really."

She was not sure whether the recent rise in rubbish dumping was related to the Covid-19 alert level restrictions.

But Christchurch's transfer stations and recycling centres were closed under level 4 and are available by appointment only at level 3.

Diana said she reported the rubbish dumping to Christchurch City Council via its Snap, Send, Solve app.

This was one of six complaints about illegal dumping received by the city council during the two-week level 4 lockdown.

Tractor tyres dumped by the roadside in Templeton. Photo: Supplied

Linwood, Northcote, Yaldhurst, St Albans, and Brooklands were the other areas where incidents had been reported.

City council head of regulatory compliance Tracey Weston said the lockdown had not caused an increase in the problem.

"On average, approximately 19 complaints of this nature are received each month," she said.

No one dumping their rubbish had been caught.

"insufficient information was supplied to support enforcement action, as evidence of the individual who littered was not provided."

Environment Canterbury parks and forests team leader James Page said rubbish dumping had not increased in regional parks under the lockdown.

"These areas are more remote than urban parks and have been closed to vehicles during lockdown," he said.

"There may have been cases of dumping in remote areas that we are not aware of yet. We have not had reports from park users to indicate that rubbish dumping has increased."