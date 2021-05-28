Road spikes used to stop motorist allegedly firing shots out window

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Senior Sergeant Dean Harker said police received multiple reports relating to the 27-year-old man from Timaru who was driving north near Rakaia about 11.50am.
He was allegedly pointing a firearm out of his car window and firing shots.
Police laid spikes on the Selwyn bridge near Telegraph Rd, which brought the vehicle to a standstill.
The man is due to appear in court next week on driving and firearms charges.