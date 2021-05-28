Friday, 28 May 2021

Road spikes used to stop motorist allegedly firing shots out window

    By Susan Sandys
    Police in Canterbury brought the vehicle of an armed offender who was allegedly firing shots out his window to a stop with road spikes on Wednesday.

    Senior Sergeant Dean Harker said police received multiple reports relating to the 27-year-old man from Timaru who was driving north near Rakaia about 11.50am.

    He was allegedly pointing a firearm out of his car window and firing shots.

    Police laid spikes on the Selwyn bridge near Telegraph Rd, which brought the vehicle to a standstill.

    The man is due to appear in court next week on driving and firearms charges.

