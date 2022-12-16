SH1 flyover design recommended for $125m Rolleston roading upgrade

An artist’s impression of the planned Rolleston overbridge. Image: Waka Kotahi

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has confirmed its recommended flyover design for the $125 million Rolleston improvements project.

The roading authority has also given more details, such as plans for a bicycle underpass and a train station.

In a summary of 756 pieces of feedback from a second round of engagement released last week, Waka Kotahi indicated it will move ahead with its most recent Rolleston 114m-long straight flyover design, between Rolleston Drive North and Jones Rd, rather than the 166m-long skewed option it initially suggested prior to round one of consultation last year.

“Overall, people were generally more supportive of the recommended plan since changes were made following consultation last year,” a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.

Waka Kotahi was investigating improvements at the planned two-lane Dunns Crossing Rd/Walkers Rd roundabout, such as a cycle underpass connecting with the future Selwyn District Council project of a Burnham to Rolleston cycleway.

“In the meantime, land for a cycle underpass and connection will be protected.”

The spokesperson added there was space for a potential train station on the corner of Jones Rd and Hoskyns Rd, and a possible park-and-ride area, alongside new planned retail developments in that area.

The location of the planned Rolleston overbridge. Photo: Waka Kotahi

On Kidman St, district council-owned land had already been preserved for potential park-and-ride expansion, adjacent to an improved bus stop.

“To encourage more people into buses instead of one-person car commutes to Christchurch, Kidman St buses will get ‘the jump’ ahead of traffic at the flyover traffic signals.”

Each leg of the two-lane Dunns Crossing Rd/Walkers Rd roundabout would have a central island refuge so pedestrians could cross the road in stages.

In response to feedback from residents wanting more highway access, the spokesperson said these would compromise safety at intersections and reduce travel efficiency.

“We have consulted with emergency services who are satisfied the recommended plan provides an improved level of highway access and connection,” the spokesperson said.

A northbound off-ramp from the flyover to the highway was considered and ruled out, mainly because traffic signals would be needed on the flyover for right-turning traffic.

The new roundabout would provide the main southern access to both sides of Rolleston, the same as the Rolleston Interchange at Weedons Rd provided from the north.

The Rolleston flyover will likely have two-lanes of traffic into the industrial side, a single lane into the residential side, and a 3m-wide shared use path for walking and cycling on each side. Image: Waka Kotahi

A new off-ramp from a southbound service road to Rolleston Drive North would connect to Jones Rd, via the flyover.

“The main southern entrances to Rolleston will be clearly signposted to give people plenty of warning. Appropriate highway signage will guide traffic as well as ‘wayfinding’ signs on surrounding local roads.”

To prevent head-on crashes, flexible barriers would be installed in the middle of the highway from the southern end of the motorway to the roundabout.

The spokesperson said Waka Kotahi was working with the district council to ensure the safety of pupils at West Rolleston Primary School on Dunns Crossing Rd.

The district council planned to reduce the speed limit, build shared-use paths and signalise the intersection of Dunns Crossing Rd and Burnham School Rd.