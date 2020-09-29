Speed limit through West Melton to be lowered soon

The speed on State Highway 73 in West Melton will be reduced from 70km/h to 60km/h from October 12. Photo: Martin Hunter ​

The fight to improve road safety in West Melton has taken another step forward with a speed limit reduction from next month.

The speed limit on State Highway 73 through the township will be reduced from 70km/h to 60km/h on Monday, October 12.

It follows a speed review that drew in 101 submissions, most of which supported the change.

The West Melton Residents Association has been fighting to improve safety on the road, as well as at the SH73 and Weedons Ross Rd intersection, for 10 years.

Chairman Tim Schurr said the speed change will make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists crossing between the north and south sides of the township.

“We fully support this change, allowing for more calm transit of vehicles through this busy corridor and particularly the intersection with Weedons Ross Rd,” he said.

“The change will make for safer passage of vehicles turning into and crossing the highway as well as pedestrians and cyclists.”

Said New Zealand Transport Agency director regional relationships Jim Harland: “Some of the community have been asking for speed reductions through West Melton for some time.

“There has been significant development in the area, both residential subdivisions and commercial sites, which has resulted in more pedestrian and cycling activity as well as an increase in traffic numbers.”

Hartland said there was a clear theme throughout submissions highlighting the importance the community places on pedestrian and cyclist safety.

“Community members also felt strongly that the layout of the SH73/Weedons Ross Rd intersection was an issue and many suggested installing a roundabout or traffic lights to help with traffic flow and the safety of all users.”

As part of the upgrade programme, the installation of traffic signals at the intersection is expected to begin early next year.