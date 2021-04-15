Thursday, 15 April 2021

Trio charged after throwing rubbish from stolen car

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    Photo: File / Getty Images
    Photo: File / Getty Images
    Throwing rubbish out the window, and then driving to McDonald’s, proved the undoing of a trio caught in a stolen car at Rolleston.

    Police received a traffic complaint about rubbish being thrown from the window of a car travelling on State Highway 1 on Sunday about 1pm.

    Sergeant Alex Pickover said a search of the registration number revealed the car had previously been reported stolen.

    It had been stolen from Christchurch, either late Saturday or early Sunday.

    Police located the vehicle on Kidman St, Rolleston, and followed it as it pulled into McDonald’s.

    By this time, there were three police cars at the scene.

    They were able to box the car in, with two behind and one in front, preventing the car from leaving the McDonald’s car park.

    Sergeant Pickover said the three occupants, two of which were aged in their late teens and the other in their mid-20s, from Christchurch, were arrested.

    The driver was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, breach of bail, and driving while disqualified.

    The two passengers were each charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter