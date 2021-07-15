'Be very careful out there': Treacherous black ice on roads

Road users are warned to drive to the conditions today in parts of the South. Photo: ODT files

Emergency services in parts of the South Island have been busy with several crashes caused by treacherous road conditions due to black ice this morning.

Road users in parts of the south, including Queenstown Lakes, Central Otago, and South Canterbury, are warned to watch out for black ice after overnight rain and cold temperatures in these areas.

The Lindis Pass on State Highway 8 (Tarras to Omarama) is closed this morning after a truck and trailer rolled, blocking part of the road.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said no-one was injured in the crash, which was reported about 4.55am.

Crews from Omarama, Luggate, Cromwell and Tarras attended the crash, he said.

He confirmed at 7.30am the truck was still blocking the pass and police were at the scene waiting for it to be cleared.

On arrival crews discovered there was black ice on the roads which made the pass "very treacherous".

Meanwhile, just before 7am, another car was involved in a crash after it rolled on the Luggate-Tarras Rd (SH8A), near the Red Bridge, he said.

There have been several reports of crashes in the Wanaka and Twizel area since 6am, he said.

"We want people to be very careful out there".

A spokesman for the Queenstown Lakes District Council said early this morning that ice had been forming on numerous roads.

He said this was extremely hard to spot, and although contractors were gritting roads there may be some areas that were still hazardous.

"Roads will be dangerous, so first and foremost, please adjust your speeds today and drive with extra caution."

There was black ice on Malaghans Rd, in the Dalefield area, in the Cardrona Valley and up on the Crown Range, linking Queenstown and Wanaka.

it was also icy between Queenstown and Arthurs Point, so road users would need to be extra cautious when driving over bridge decks or through shady spots.

"Slow down, take it easy, give yourselves some extra time today and increase your following distances."

In Central Otago, black ice was also forming on roads in Alexandra and Clyde.

- ODT Online