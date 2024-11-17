Sunday, 17 November 2024

Crash leaves three injured

    By Ben Andrews
    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. South Canterbury

    Three people are injured, one seriously, after two off-road vehicles crashed on Hampden Beach on Sunday afternoon.

    A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident at about 12.35pm.

    "Our crews assessed and treated three patients."

    One patient was in a serious condition and was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital, she said.

    Another was taken by ambulance in a moderate condition to Dunedin Hospital and one in a minor condition was taken to Oamaru Hospital.

    Two ambulances and one helicopter attended the scene, she said.

    A police spokeswoman said two off-road vehicles crashed on the beach and the vehicles had been removed.

    Otago Daily Times