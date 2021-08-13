Friday, 13 August 2021

Home broken into, man assaulted before car stolen

    A vehicle has been stolen from a North Otago property early this morning.

    Senior sergeant Jason McCoy, of Oamaru, said a property in Hilderthorpe-Pukeuri Rd, north of Oamaru, was broken into between 4 and 5am.

    A grey 2011 Holden Captiva, registration NJW425, was stolen.

    Snr Sgt McCoy said any sightings of the vehicle should be reported to police.

    The male occupant of the home was assaulted, but was ‘‘fine’’, Snr Sgt McCoy said.

    Police inquiries were continuing. 

