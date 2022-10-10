Kircher excited to work with new council team

Waitaki voters have come to the party to deliver Gary Kircher an early birthday present.

Mr Kircher (58), who celebrates his birthday tomorrow, won his fourth term as mayor at the weekend, receiving 5410 votes ahead of challenger Paul Mutch (2306).

‘‘I think it’s as humbling now as it was the first term,’’ Mr Kircher told the Otago Daily Times.

It has been a ‘‘long journey’’ on the campaign trail but he believed voters had set up the district well for the next three years with the new council team.

‘‘The public were spoilt for choice.

‘‘They’ve delivered a really good team, I think. I really look forward to meeting with some of the councillors elect on Monday and Tuesday, and really working with them to sort out what they want to achieve, how we do it together [and] make sure that we’re turned into a really cohesive team as quickly as possible.’’

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher celebrates winning his fourth term with wife, Kerry, and three grandchildren (from left) Elyse (5) and Eva (3) Pietnzer, and Ayda Kircher (3), at his Weston home on Saturday. PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE

In Oamaru, Rebecca Ryan (3026) topped the polls in her first bid for council. She joins new councillors, Tim Blackler (2797) and Courtney Linwood (2329), replacing Melanie Tavendale and Colin Wollstein who stood down.

Ms Ryan, the former Otago Daily Times North Otago bureau chief and Oamaru Mail editor, said she was ‘‘thrilled’’ to be elected.

Rebecca Ryan. Photo: supplied

‘‘It was very unexpected to top the polls as a new candidate but that’s really lovely to know that I’ve got the support of so many people in the Oamaru ward.’’

Ms Ryan (32), Mr Blackler (34) and Miss Linwood (26) added more youth to the council and join incumbents Jim Hopkins (2949), Hana Halalele (2786) and Jeremy Holding (2426).

Kelli Williams, who was seeking her second term, missed out with 2144 votes.

There had been a ‘‘great group’’ of people elected and Ms Ryan looked forward to working with them, and learning the ropes.

‘‘It is a young team, but with some great experience in there of Jim Hopkins, and Hana and Jeremy, and a lot of different backgrounds and perspectives.’’

The Corriedale ward also welcomes new councillor John McCone (887), replacing Bill Kingan who did not seek re-election, and incumbent Guy Percival (837), who held on to his seat.

In Waihemo, incumbent Jim Thomson (635) retained his seat against challenger Gervais O’Reilly (222).

Brent Cowles was elected unopposed in the Ahuriri ward.

