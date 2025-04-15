Long-standing mayor quits

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher. Photo: ODT files

The long-standing Mayor of Waitaki, Gary Kircher, has announced he will not seek re-election.

Kircher made the announcement on Tuesday morning on social media after growing speculation about his future plans.

"After much thought and discussion with those close to me, I’ve decided that I won’t be standing for Mayor in this year’s election.

"Since first being elected Mayor in 2013, I’ve given this role my all.

"It’s been an incredible privilege to serve the Waitaki community, and while there will be time later for more reflection, right now the work continues.

"I remain fully committed to the job, and I’ll keep giving it everything I’ve got while I am still the Mayor for Waitaki," Kircher said.

He said he was "truly humbled" by the kindness and confidence expressed to him in his office.

He announced his decision this morning after telling the Otago Daily Times last October he would defer a decision until this month on running for a fifth term as Waitaki District Mayor.

Yesterday, Kircher suggested he would bring forward an announcement after suggesting last week it would be "a distraction".

"I’ll be discussing my election plans with councillors tomorrow morning and then making a public announcement," he said.

Last week Kircher said he had more important priorities ahead of him to be making any announcement given the heavy workload on the table at present.

That includes finalising the 2025-34 Waitaki Long Term Plan and meeting the water services plan's September deadline, he said.

A contentious proposed district plan for Waitaki is also now out for submissions.

His departure means there is only one candidate standing for the Waitaki mayoralty in this October’s local government elections at this point.

Melanie Tavendale, a former deputy mayor who stood down in 2022, announced on March 10 she would stand.

Today Ms Tavendale said she was genuinely surprised at Kircher’s announcement.

"I had no idea whether he was going to stand or not," she said.

She said he had clearly poured himself into the role.

"Gary had given his all for the last four terms.

"He’s been incredibly dedicated."

With no other clear candidates yet to publicly announce, Ms Tavendale said she hoped for some genuine competition.

"I think there will be more people come out of the woodwork and I think having a bit of competition is important — that you have a mandate if you get in."