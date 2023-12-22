Friday, 22 December 2023

Two shot, one injured in Timaru motel shooting

    Police are investigating after two people were shot at a motel in Timaru overnight.

    A man was dropped off just before 2am at a petrol station in the South Canterbury town with a gunshot wound, police said.

    A woman was admitted to hospital “with similar injuries around the same time believed to be from the same incident”.

    A vehicle has been seized, police say, and will be examined.

    A scene examination is underway at a motel on Evans St “where the incident is understood to have taken place”, police say.

    “Police are working to understand what has happened and engage with those involved,” a police statement says.

    “If anyone has information relating to this incident, please call Police on 105 and quote 231222/9424.”

    It comes after a man was fatally stabbed in Christchurch in the early hours of this morning, sparking a homicide probe.

