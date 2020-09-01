Watch: Mt Cook fire update

Tuesday, 1 September 2020

    Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare and Mackenzie District mayor Graham Smith are providing an update on the Aoraki/Mt Cook fire.

    Eight families remain out of their homes after being evacuated yesterday due to the large scrub fire in the Mackenzie District.

    The blaze has ripped through the high country near Twizel since Sunday, destroying a home, more than 3000 hectares of land, and powerlines.

    About 18 helicopters and 180 personnel have been battling the fire over three days.

    Snow grounds helicopter crews fighting Lake Pukaki fire. Photo: RNZ / Nathan Mckinnon
    The fire is now contained thanks to rain and snow conditions, helping firefighting efforts.

    However, that weather is delaying plans to send helicopters to survey the spread of the fire.

    Yesterday, other were fires burning around the South Island including one in scrub and pine on the outskirts of Oamaru, and a fire which started in the disused paper mill in Mataura which has housed potentially toxic waste.

     

     

