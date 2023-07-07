Support for cafe couple facing deportation

The North Canterbury community of Woodend is rallying behind cafe owners who are facing deportation.



An online petition supporting Michael Wan and Zora Gu, owners of Woodend’s Grub Hub Cafe, has already attracted nearly 3500 signatures since it was launched last week.

The couple arrived in New Zealand from China on work visas eight years ago.

Ms Gu bought the cafe in 2017 and the couple has made their mark with their hospitality and their support for the community, including sponsoring the Woodend Rugby Club and the Woodend School.

During Covid, Ms Gu decided to apply for a student visa to study at Ara Institute of Canterbury to gain qualifications to improve her employment prospects, and that was when things began to go pear-shaped.

They applied to renew their visas earlier this year, but were declined due to complications, leaving them in limbo while they await an appeal.

Woodend Community Association chairperson Mark Paterson is supporting Zora Gu and Michael Yan. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Woodend Community Association chairperson Mark Paterson said the couple were valued members of the community.

‘‘I come in here with my family in the weekends and Michael knows what I drink and what my wife drinks and what the children drink, and he writes their names on their cups.

‘‘On Mother's Day we came in and they had a little cake wrapped up for my wife, Rachel. The cafe is a place for people to get together and they make you feel welcome.’’

Mr Wan said the couple was humbled by the community’s outpouring of support.

‘‘We love being here, we love our beloved community, we love the people who came to us and hugged us. We love this peaceful and friendly country.’’

Mr Paterson had written a letter in support of the visa renewal application, and when he heard it had been declined he decided to take action.

‘‘Mikey and Zora thought they had it under control, but there are possibly things they didn’t follow correctly, and there was advice that possibly wasn’t the best advice and now they are looking at not having their visa renewed.’’

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey was approached for help and an online petition launched in support of the couple last week. A paper petition was also available.

‘‘It soon became clear they have an enormous level of local support,’’ Mr Doocey said.

‘‘As the local MP, I stand behind hard-working business owners like Michael and Zora who make a real positive difference in their community.’’

Mr Doocey said he was garnering local support to assist the couple and their lawyer in preparing an appeal to present to the appropriate government minister.

Labour List MP Dan Rosewarne, who lives in Woodend, said the couple were ‘‘key people’’ in the local community and was happy to assist Mr Doocey in progressing an appeal.

Woodend School principal Andrew Retallick said the school was in behind the couple.

‘‘They are great supporters of the school and Michael coaches basketball for us. Our staff go there for coffees and support them because they are just so supportive of us, and I hope everything works out for them.’’

Local business owner Angela Harris and local resident Tom Tamati were regular customers.

‘‘They are so generous and they genuinely care,’’ Ms Harris said.

‘‘I don’t know the background, but when you see good people struggling and going through this stuff, it is sad to see,’’ Mr Tamati added.

Immigration New Zealand has been contacted for comment.

- By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

• Public interest journalism is funded by New Zealand on Air.