Thursday, 18 August 2022

Timing issue for speed limit bylaw change

    Jeff Millward. Photo: Waimakariri District Council
    New speed limits in the Waimakariri District have hit a speed bump.

    They had no legal standing for eight months - from September 2021 to May 2022 - and anyone issued a speeding ticket in that time can expect to see refund.

    The problem has been the timing of local and national rule changes, and the council has put its hand up about the error that has caused.

    Speed limits were lowered in the district last year after consultation.

    However, it now appears some of the new speed limits were not legally enforceable due to the relevant council bylaw - the Speed Limit Bylaw 2017 - lapsing in Spetember 2021, combined with a delay in the adoption of a new national register, which finally took place in May 2022.

    Council chief executive Jeff Millward says this means there may be some motorists who are eligible for a refund of speeding tickets issued during this period.

    ‘‘It’s an honest mistake that we wanted to be up front about and acknowledge.

    ‘‘Since realising this error, we’ve adopted the Speed Limits Bylaw 2022, which has resolved this legal anomaly.

    ‘‘Waimakariri District has been working closely with Police to identify the infringements impacted by this error,’’ Mr Millward says.

    ‘‘Police enforcement action was done in good faith, and the council apologises for any inconvenience caused.’’

    Police will contact affected drivers advising them of the cancellation of their infringement notice as well as any associated demerit points.

    If an infringement fee has been paid, Police will refund the payment.

    If the notice was referred to the Court as an unpaid fine, Police will be contacting the Court to have the matter withdrawn.

    - By Robyn Bristow
    North Canterbury News 

