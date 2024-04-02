Waimakariri Gorge bridge to close overnight for next six weeks

The Waimakariri Gorge bridge will be closed at night from Monday to Friday for about the next six weeks. Photo: Waimakariri District Council

The Waimakariri Gorge bridge will be closed five nights a week from tonight.

The bridge will be closed from Monday to Friday, 7.30pm to 4.30am, for about the next six weeks while a new deck and guard rail protections are installed.

The nightly closures start on Tuesday, April 2. The bridge will not be closed on Friday and Saturday nights.

The night detour is about 115km via the SH1 Waimakariri River Bridge near Kaiapoi.

During the day, the bridge will be open to normal traffic flow, with temporary traffic lights in place.

Electronic signs will be in place reminding drivers of the closure and to use the alternate routes during that time.

The speed limit around the work site is 30km/h.

Guard rail protection will also be installed as part of the work.

The deck replacement is part of a long-term upgrade of the bridge which is jointly owned by Waimakariri and Selwyn district councils.

Over recent years, short-term maintenance has been required to maintain the bridge until the deck and adjoining barriers could be replaced.

Selwyn District Council is responsible for the day-to-day management of maintenance on the bridge and is leading the current project. However, the councils worked together to assess the existing structure, determine the requirements for the deck replacement, and evaluate tenders.