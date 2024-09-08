Waitaki vegetation fire 'well controlled'

Fire crews returned to the scene this morning. PHOTO: OTAGO FIRE AND EMERGENCY

Crews have spent the day at the site of a large vegetation fire at Tokarahi in Waitaki district checking for hotspots and say the fire is now well controlled.

A major response began after Fire and Emergency NZ was alerted to an out-of-control burn-off about midday on Friday.

The vegetation fire has burnt through just over 806ha of farmland, tussock and scrub.

Six helicopters, one fixed wing aircraft and seven crews were sent to the area on Saturday morning after strong winds fanned flames overnight and manged to contain the blaze.

In a statement today, Incident Commander Bobby Lamont said the fire did not develop overnight and four crews on the ground and two helicopters with monsoon buckets were back at work this morning.

Crews of volunteers and forestry contractors walked the perimeter of the fire with hand tools to check for hotspots today.

"We’re aiming to hit it hard before the warmer temperatures and windier conditions forecast for tomorrow arrive."

Mr Lamont said he hoped to hand the site back to the landowner on Monday.

"Our four crews and two helicopters did a fantastic job today checking for hotspots. The work was arduous but the fire ground is now very well contained and controlled."

The area would be monitored overnight and the situation reassessed in the morning.

"All going well, we anticipate leaving the fire ground tomorrow."