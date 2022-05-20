Wintry blast brings snow to South Island

Ross Lawrence, manager at The Remarkables Ski Area, welcomes the snow this morning. Photo: Lucy Wormald

A wintry blast moving up the country has brought snow to parts of the South, including welcome dumps at the area's skifields.

Wanaka residents woke this morning to see Treble Cone coated in a fresh 22cm layer of white.

The snowfall extended beyond the car park.

"This will be the lowest snow many have seen so far this year," MetService said.

In Canterbury, Arthur's Pass Village and Castle Hill Village have turned to white, while heavy falls have been reported at Mt Hutt skifield and Porters Alpine Resort.

Snow was also expected at the top of the Lewis Pass.

Cardrona received an estimated 14cm snowfall, seeing the start of their winter snow base.

Snow on the hills around Wanaka this morning. Photo: Aspen Bruce

Further up the valley, Mt Aspiring received a healthy top up of 43cm of snow.

At 8:30am the temperature in Wanaka was 2.3degC, with an expected high of 9degC later today.

Around Queenstown, the Remarkables Ski Area has also had a decent dump of snow today.

MetService has road snow warnings in place for the Crown Range and Milford roads today.

The forecaster says snow could fall to about 400m around the deep South today and tomorrow. Conditions are expected to improve on Sunday.

Snow on the Crown Range this morning. Photo: MetService webcam

- Aspen Bruce/NZ Herald