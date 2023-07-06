Deadly suspected gas leak at Sth African settlement

Forensic team members at the scene of a suspected gas leak thought to be linked to illegal mining, in the Angelo shack settlement, east of Johannesburg. Photo: Reuters

At least 16 people have died in an informal settlement near Boksburg east of Johannesburg following a suspected gas leak, the head of the provincial government says, after a recount of fatalities.

South Africa's Gauteng Province Premier Panyaza Lesufi told reporters as he visited the scene on Wednesday that investigations were under way to determine what type of gas was involved.

"Sixteen is the verified number. The team has assured me that they have done a recount," Lesufi said.

The previously reported number of deaths was 24.

The bodies were scattered over the area, Lesufi said, adding that the youngest victim was a one-year old.

"It's not a nice scene at all, it's not a nice scene. It's painful, emotionally draining and tragic," the premier said.

Broadcaster SABC earlier quoted a spokesperson for the disaster and emergency management services as saying there were 24 deaths.

South African media reported that the gas leak could have been linked to suspected illegal mining activities.