The Last of Us: Human catches fungal disease from plant in world-first

"Creamy pasty colony with buff coloured pigmentation". Photo: Medical Mycology Case Reports

A man has become the first known person to catch a fungal disease from a plant in a case that echoes the apocalyptic hit TV show The Last of Us.

The 61-year-old from the eastern region of India sought help after suffering from flu-like symptoms and difficulty swallowing for three months.

The man, a mycologist who worked with decaying material and fungi, also suffered from a hoarse voice and anorexia, the journal Medical Mycology Case Reports revealed.

A CT scan then showed an abscess in his throat and an investigation of material removed from the site showed fungus.

“The pus culture... grew creamy pasty colony with buff coloured pigmentation,” the report revealed in unsparing detail.

Further tests showed that he had the fungus chondrostereum purpureum growing inside him.

The fungus causes silver leaf disease in plants, which turns plants’ leaves silver before killing them.

Treatment with anti-fungal medicine cured the man but the report’s authors warn that the case “raises serious questions” because it shows the propensity of similar infections to occur in healthy as well as immunocompromised individuals.

“Cross-kingdom human pathogens, and their potential plant reservoirs, have important implications for the emergence of infectious diseases,” the scientists warned, adding: “The worsening of global warming and other civilisation activities opens Pandora’s Box for newer fungal diseases.”

Deadly fungus detected in New Zealand

The Indian case comes after a deadly fungal infection spreading rapidly at an “alarming” rate in the US was detected in New Zealand for the first time.

US cases of Candida auris nearly doubled in 2021 - from 756 to 1471 - with the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention warning the fungus is an “urgent antimicrobial resistance threat”. Last year the figure rose to 2377.

The Ministry of Health confirmed earlier this month that a case had been found in New Zealand.

“We are aware of a rising number of cases of Candida auris overseas, including in the United States, and are monitoring the situation closely,” health officials said in a statement on March 25.

The Ministry of Health says the New Zealand case was acquired overseas.

Healthy people are not at risk from the infection, but those with weak immune systems - or using medical devices like ventilators or catheters - can suffer severe illness or die. Many US patients are in hospitals and elderly care homes.

The majority of cases tested in the US have proved immune to anti-fungal treatment.

Health officials here said: “Infections from Candida auris occur mainly in patients who have spent a long time in aged residential homes or hospitals and have invasive medical devices entering their body such as intravenous lines, urinary catheters, or have previously received some antibiotics or other anti-fungal medicines.

“Hospitals in New Zealand currently have good infection prevention and control measures in place to minimise spread, including guidelines for healthcare workers on preventing infections when inserting medical devices.”

Symptoms of the fungal infection vary depending on the infected part of the body, but common signs include persistent fever and chills.

The American Centres for Disease Control says Candida auris presents a serious global health threat.

If you or a whānau member has recently spent time in a hospital overseas and have any of these symptoms, contact your doctor or your iwi health provider, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.

If you or anyone in your whānau is seriously ill, call 111 for emergency help.